EQS-PVR: Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rath AG Rath AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 20.06.2022 / 08:22 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ §130 BörseG Notification of shareholding As of 13 June 2022, Dr. Stephan Dörler announced exceeding of the threshold in accordance with §130 BörseG, thereby Dr. Stephan Dörler holds 4.01% (60,133 shares) of the voting rights in Rath Aktiengesellschaft (AT0000767306), the total number of voting rights of Rath Aktiengesellschaft amounts to 1,500,000 shares. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 20.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Rath AG Walfischgasse 14 1010 Wien Austria Internet: www.rath-group.com End of News EQS News Service 1378725 20.06.2022