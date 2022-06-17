EQS-PVR: Flughafen Wien AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (Correction)

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Flughafen Wien AG Flughafen Wien AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (Correction) 17.06.2022 / 14:53 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Luxemburg, 15.6.2022 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited (acting as trustee for IFM Global Infrastructure Fund) City: Cayman Islands Country: Vereinigtes Königreich/Cayman Islands 4. Name of shareholder(s): Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13.6.2022 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 both in rights of shares (7.A) + 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which 40,00 % 0,00 % 40,00 % 84 000 000 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if 38,16 % 0,00 % 38,16 % applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT00000VIE62 33 600 009 40,00 % SUBTOTAL A 33 600 009 40,00 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of No. (%) directly (%) both (%) Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) 1 Limited (acting as 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % trustee for IFM Global Infrastructure Fund) 2 Global InfraCo S.à 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % r.l. 3 Airports Group 2 40,00 % 0,00 % 40,00 Europe S.à r.l. % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Berichtigungsmeldung aufgrund der Aufhebung von § 133 Z 7 BörseG 2018 Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. ist eine 100% Tochtergesellschaft der Global InfraCo S.à r.l. (société à responsabilité limitée), einer Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung nach dem Recht des Großherzogtums Luxemburg ('Global InfraCo'). Rechtliche Alleingesellschafterin von Global InfraCo ist Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited (ehemals firmierend als: Codan Trust Company (Cayman) Limited), eine Gesellschaft nach dem Recht der Cayman Islands, mit Sitz auf den Cayman Islands ('Conyers Trust'). Conyers Trust hält alle Anteile an Global InfraCo treuhändig für IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, ein multi-series unit trust nach dem Treuhandgesetz der Cayman Islands (Mutual Funds Law) mit der Lizenznummer 611295, mit Sitz auf den Cayman Islands ('IFM GIF'). IFM GIF wird durch IFM Investors Pty Limited als 'Principal Advisor' beraten. IFM Investors Pty Limited ist eine Gesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung nach australischem Recht, mit Sitz in Melbourne, Australien, eingetragen im australischen Firmenregister unter 107 247 727 ('IFM Investors'). IFM Investors ist eine 100%ige Tochtergesellschaft von IFM Holdings Pty Ltd (reguliert durch die Australian Securities and Investments Commission), eingetragen im australischen Firmenregister unter 135 448 225. IFM Holdings Pty Ltd ist eine 100%ige Tochtergesellschaft von Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd (reguliert durch die Australian Securities and Investments Commission), eingetragen im australischen Firmenregister unter 119 748 060. Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd wird von 19 australischen Not-for-Profit Pensionsfonds gehalten, die von der Australian Prudential Regulation Authority reguliert werden. Keiner der 19 australischen Not-for-Profit Pensionsfonds hält eine kontrollierende Beteiligung an Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd. *** ENGLISH CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION *** Notification of adjustment due to the annulment of sec. 133 Z7 BörseG 2018 Airports Group Europe S.à r.l. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global InfraCo S.à r.l (société à responsabilité limitée), a limited liability company established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg ('Global InfraCo'). The sole legal owner of Global InfraCo is Conyers Trust Company (Cayman) Limited (formerly named: Codan Trust Company (Cayman) Limited), a company established under the laws of the Cayman Islands, with its seat in the Cayman Islands ('Conyers Trust'). Conyers Trust holds all shares in Global InfraCo as trustee for IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, a multi-series unit trust organized under the Trusts Law of the Cayman Islands and registered as a mutual fund under the Mutual Funds Law of the Cayman Islands under Licence Number 611295 with its seat in the Cayman Islands ('IFM GIF'). IFM Investors Pty Ltd is the principal advisor of IFM GIF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd is a private limited liability company, established under the laws of Australia, with its corporate seat in Melbourne, Australia, registered in the Australian company register under 107 247 727 ('IFM Investors'). IFM Investors is a wholly owned subsidiary of IFM Holdings Pty Ltd (regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) registered in the Australian company register under 135 448 225. IFM Holdings Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd (regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission) registered in the Australian company register under 119 748 060. Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd is wholly-owned by 19 Australian not-for-profit pension funds who are regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. None of the 19 Australian not-for-profit pension funds holds a controlling interest in Industry Super Holdings Pty Ltd. Luxemburg am 15.6.2022 Contact: Corporate Communications Flughafen Wien AG Contact: Christian Schmidt Head of Investor Relations Flughafen Wien AG Tel.: +43 1 7007/23126 E-mail: [1]christian.schmidt @ viennaairport.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 17.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Flughafen Wien AG Postfach 1 1300 Wien-Flughafen Austria Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com End of News EQS News Service 1378469 17.06.2022 References Visible links 1. christian.schmidt @ viennaairport.com