EQS-AFR: Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Wolford AG / Release of Financial Reports Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report 17.06.2022 / 14:30 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Wolford AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 17.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolford AG Wolfordstrasse 1 6900 Bregenz Austria Internet: www.wolford.com End of News EQS News Service 1378413 17.06.2022 References Visible links 1. https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/