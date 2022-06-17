EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Wolford AG presents detailed figures for the fiscal year 2021

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Wolford AG: Wolford AG presents detailed figures for the fiscal year 2021 17-Jun-2022 / 14:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Bregenz, June 17, 2022: • EBITDA € 8,535 • EBITDA margin 7.8% • EBIT € -5,263 • EBIT margin -4.8% • Earnings after taxes € -12,332 With sales of € 108.9 million for the reporting period January to December 2021, Wolford AG beat the previous year (January to December 2020) by approximately € 13.2 million (approx. 14%). EBITDA (operating result before depreciation and amortization and other financial expenses) turned positive from € -8.0 million to € +8.5 million, which is the best EBITDA result in 10 years (adjusted for real estate sales). Wolford delivered a resilient and encouraging performance with a significant turnaround in EBITDA, and demonstrated a clear path to sustainable growth despite the challenging market conditions in 2021. The company delivered positive sales growth across all channels and geographies, as a result of its global expansion and enhanced brand strategies. Substantial revenue growth in both the US and China partially offset the impact of lockdowns in Europe. Athleisure lines and capsule collections with internationally acclaimed designers have also proven to be a new, high-growth avenue for the brand. The business will continue to innovate to capture the significant market opportunities which exist.