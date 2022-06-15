EQS-DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15.06.2022 / 15:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────────────────────────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Prof. Elisabeth und Ing. Robert │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Stadler │ └───────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe │ └──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 549300JCRU23I1THU176 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000908504 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Acquisition (The acquisition was made for a joint securities account │ │ of two persons subject to reporting requirements: Elisabeth Stadler │ │ (Chairwoman of the Management Board) and Robert Stadler (person │ │ closely associated to this person discharging managerial │ │ responsibilities)). │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 22.05 EUR │ 2260 Units │ └───────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 22.05 EUR │ 2260 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 14/06/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬──────────────────┐ │ Name: │ WIENER BOERSE AG │ ├───────┼──────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴──────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 15.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30 1010 Vienna Austria Internet: www.vig.com End of News EQS News Service 76095 15.06.2022