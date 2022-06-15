EQS-DD: Österreichische Post AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15.06.2022 / 09:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Josefa │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Umundum │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬─────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ DI │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Peter │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Umundum │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Österreichische Post AG │ └─────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900MVUWACNUTK8467 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000APOST4 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────────┤ │ 27.95 EUR │ 1500.00 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 27.95 EUR │ 1500.00 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 14/06/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 15.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Österreichische Post AG Rochusplatz 1 1030 Vienna Austria Internet: www.post.at End of News EQS News Service 76047 15.06.2022