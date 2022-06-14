EQS-Adhoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group with an expected increase in 2nd quarter and 1st half-year 2022 earnings

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group with an expected increase in 2nd quarter and 1st half-year 2022 earnings 14-Jun-2022 / 19:04 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) expects for the 2^nd quarter of 2022 an operating profit in the range of EUR 150 to 200 million (2Q 2021: EUR 31 million) after EUR 111 million in the 1^st quarter of 2022 (1Q 2021: EUR 61 million). For the 2022 1^st half-year this translates to a probable operating profit in the range of EUR 260 to 310 million (1^st half of 2021: EUR 92 million). The income statement of the 1^st half-year / 2^nd quarter 2022 is on top to the ongoing business particularly influenced by the inclusion of the cartonboard and paper mills MM Kwidzyn and MM Kotkamills, which were acquired at the beginning of August 2021. This earnings expectation is based on current forecasts with significant ongoing uncertainties from the supply chain. As previously announced, 2022 half-year results will be published on August 11, 2022. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6 1040 Wien Austria Phone: 0043 1 501 36 91180 Fax: 0043 1 501 36 91391 E-mail: investor.relations @ mm.group Internet: www.mm.group ISIN: AT0000938204 WKN: 93820 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1375619 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1375619 14-Jun-2022 CET/CEST