EQS-DD: Österreichische Post AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14.06.2022 / 15:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ Title: │ DI │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ First name: │ Walter │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Oblin │ └───────────────┴────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Österreichische Post AG │ └─────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900MVUWACNUTK8467 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000APOST4 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬──────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼──────────────┤ │ 27.35 EUR │ 500.00 Units │ └───────────┴──────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 27.3500 EUR │ 500.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 14/06/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Österreichische Post AG Rochusplatz 1 1030 Vienna Austria Internet: www.post.at End of News EQS News Service 76019 14.06.2022