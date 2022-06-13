EQS-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow

Vienna, 13 June 2022 IMMOFINANZ AG: Share Buyback Program 2022 Publication pursuant to section 65 para 1a Austrian Stock Corporation Act, section 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 in connection with section 5 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 IMMOFINANZ AG intends to carry out a share buyback program based on the authorisation by the shareholders' meeting dated 01 October 2020 pursuant to section 65 para 1 no 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act. Repurchases of shares in the course of the share buyback program 2022 will be carried out by IMMOFINANZ AG. Date of the authorisation by the shareholders' meeting pursuant to section 65 para 1 no 8 Austrian Stock Corporation Act: 01 October 2020. Date and publication of the authorisation: 02 October 2020 via an information dissemination system in accordance with sections 118 para 1 no. 9 in connection with 1 no. 22 and 119 para 9 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 in connection with section 2 of the Austrian Dissemination and Reporting Order of 2018. Commencement and anticipated duration: Not earlier than 20 June 2022 and up to not later than 31 July 2022. Class of Shares: Bearer shares (ISIN AT0000A21KS2). Intended Volume: Up to 1,386,503 shares representing approx. 1.00% of the share capital of the Company at the time of the decision. Purchase price: The following apply cumulatively as the upper price limits per share: (i) 15% above the average daily closing price of the share, weighted by the respective trading volume, on the preceding 10 trading days on the Vienna Stock Exchange; and (ii) EUR 18.00. Lower price limit: at least EUR 1.00 per share (proportional share of share capital). Form of repurchase: Over the stock exchange. Purpose of the repurchase: Use of treasury shares for purposes defined by the authorising resolution of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of the Company on 01 October 2020. Consequences for the admission of IMMOFINANZ shares to stock exchanges: None The repurchase is lead-managed by a credit institution which makes its decision on the time of acquisition independently from the Company and which has to comply with the conditions for trading as defined in article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 08 March 2016. Disclosure according to section 5 para 4 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018: The details to be published pursuant to section 7 Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 regarding the transactions carried out in the course of this share buyback program as well as amendments of the share buyback program (as the case may be) to be published pursuant to section 6 Publication Regulation 2018, will be published on the website of IMMOFINANZ AG ([1] https://immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/shares/repurchase-sale-of-treasury-shares). This announcement does not constitute a public offer to acquire IMMOFINANZ shares and does neither obligate the Company nor one of its subsidiaries to accept offers to purchase IMMOFINANZ shares. For requests please contact: Bettina Schragl Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290 M +43 (0)699 1685 7290 communications@immofinanz.com investor@immofinanz.com ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13.06.2022 ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com