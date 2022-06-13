EQS-Adhoc: PALFINGER AG: CONTRACT for CEO Andreas Klauser extended ahead of schedule for a further 5 years

EQS-Ad-hoc: Palfinger AG / Key word(s): Personnel PALFINGER AG: CONTRACT for CEO Andreas Klauser extended ahead of schedule for a further 5 years 13-Jun-2022 / 14:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ PALFINGER AG: CONTRACT for CEO Andreas Klauser extended ahead of schedule for a further 5 years Bergheim, 13 Juni 2022 The Supervisory Board of PALFINGER AG passed a unanimous resolution at its meeting today to reappoint Andreas Klauser as CEO ahead of schedule. Andreas Klauser's current term of office runs until May 31, 2023, after which it will be extended for a further five years. +++ ABOUT PALFINGER AG The international mechanical engineering firm of PALFINGER is the world’s leading producer of innovative crane and lifting solutions. With around 12,000 employees, 34 manufacturing sites and a worldwide network of dealerships and service centers at over 5,000 locations, PALFINGER takes on its customers’ challenges and creates added value. PALFINGER is consistently continuing on its course as a provider of innovative, complete solutions that deliver increased efficiency and better operability, while leveraging the potential of digitization along the entire production and value chain. PALFINGER AG has been listed on the Vienna stock exchange since 1999 and in 2021 achieved record revenue of EUR 1.84 billion. In 2022, PALFINGER celebrates its 90th anniversary under the tagline “Celebrating the future since 1932.” Further inquiries: Hannes Roither | Group spokesperson | PALFINGER AG T +43 662 2281-81100 | [1]h.roither @ palfinger.com Texts and accompanying images are available in the “News” section of [2] www.palfinger.ag, [3] www.palfinger.com. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Palfinger AG Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8 5020 Salzburg Austria Phone: +43 (0)662/2281-81101 Fax: +43 (0)662/2281-81070 E-mail: ir @ palfinger.com Internet: www.palfinger.ag ISIN: AT0000758305 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1374253 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1374253 13-Jun-2022 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. h.roither @ palfinger.com 2. about:blank 3. about:blank