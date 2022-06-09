Semperit AG Holding: New production site and North America headquarters in Newnan, Georgia set to boost growth in the Industrial Sector

EQS-Media / 09.06.2022 / 18:13 Vienna, Austria / Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 9 June 2022 – "Fully confident that investing in the ongoing growth of the Semperit Group within the world's biggest economic region will be critical to our future success, we are being driven by a market-led approach, focusing more on practical applications, and speeding up our product development processes," says CEO Karl Haider at the official opening ceremony for the new North America headquarters and production site for rubber gaskets in the USA. In line with the strategic commitment to customer proximity, the Semperit Executive Board made the decision two years ago to invest around USD 10 million (EUR 9.4 million) into the installation of two new production lines as well as the relocation of the existing headquarters and distribution centre for North America from Stone Mountain to Newnan within the state of Georgia. Although the new site has been in operation for a few months already, the coronavirus pandemic meant that the opening ceremony was delayed until today, with the Mayor Pro Tem of Newnan and representatives from Coweta County and the local chamber of commerce in attendance. With its distribution centre having been based in the region for almost 40 years, the Semperit Group has been recording impressive growth in North and South America in recent years. "By shifting our focus to the local level, we're in a much better position to respond to our customers' ever-increasing needs with improved speed and efficiency," says Irene Coughlin, Managing Director Americas. "The new headquarters and production site will boost the efficiency of our operations once again, allowing us to manage our supply chains and logistics more effectively. This will also tighten up our communications at the regional level." The site spanning 14,000 square metres at the Coweta County Industrial Park has created 70 new jobs and is being supplied entirely by renewable energy sources in line with the Semperit Group's goals to protect the environment, reduce waste, and cut down on energy consumption. It is home to administrative offices, production lines for sealing components including building facade seals, window gaskets, and road and bridge expansion joints, as well as distribution space for the full range of sealants, conveyor belts, and hose products. For queries, please contact: Monika Riedel Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson +43 676 8715 8620 monika.riedel @ semperitgroup.com Judit Helenyi Director Investor Relations +43 676 8715 8310 judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com www.semperitgroup.com www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag About Semperit The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group that develops and produces highly specialised polymer products for the industrial and medical sectors, selling them in over 100 countries around the world: hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, products for railway superstructures, and examination and surgical gloves. Founded in 1824, this long-standing Austrian company has its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The Semperit Group employs around 7,000 people worldwide, including some 3,800 in Asia and approximately 900 in Austria (Vienna and production site Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The Group has 16 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In 2021, the Group generated revenue of EUR 1,182.2 million and an EBITDA of EUR 361.8 million.