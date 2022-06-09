EQS-AFR: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release of a Financial report

Alle
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Release of Financial Reports AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Release of a Financial report 09.06.2022 / 15:25 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://ats.net/de/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2022/06/ATS_Jahresfinanzbericht_2021-22.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/ATS_AnnualFinancialReport_2021-22.pdf ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 09.06.2022 ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Internet: www.ats.net   End of News EQS News Service 1372153  09.06.2022  References Visible links 1. https://ats.net/de/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2022/06/ATS_Jahresfinanzbericht_2021-22.pdf 2. https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/ATS_AnnualFinancialReport_2021-22.pdf

