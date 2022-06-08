EQS-AFR: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report 08.06.2022 / 13:00 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.agrana.com/ir/publikationen Language: English Address: [2] https://www.agrana.com/en/ir/publications ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 A-1020 Wien Austria Internet: www.agrana.com End of News EQS News Service 1371053 08.06.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.agrana.com/ir/publikationen 2. https://www.agrana.com/en/ir/publications