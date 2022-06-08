EQS-DD: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌──────────────────────┬────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Name and legal form: │ Dörflinger Privatstiftung, FN 182519 k │ └──────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Georg │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Riedl │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900EVOKN4LCCD9321 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000969985 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬────────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼────────────────┤ │ 53.00 EUR │ 10000.00 Units │ └───────────┴────────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 53.00 EUR │ 10000.00 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 07/06/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XVIE │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ 08.06.2022 Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Internet: www.ats.net