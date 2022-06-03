EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger employees believe in the company’s successful growth

Wienerberger employees believe in the company's successful growth

Vienna, June 3, 2022 – The Wienerberger Group successfully completed the fourth round of its Employee Share Participation Program. Of the 7,600 employees eligible for participation in eleven countries – Austria, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, UK, Belgium, Hungary, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – over 12% seized the opportunity to acquire shares in the leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope in new build and renovation as well as infrastructure for water and energy management. The total amount invested came to € 3.6 million, up by 44.3% from 2021 (€ 2.5 million). The average investment per employee amounted to approx. € 3,780.

Commenting on the Employee Share Participation Program, Wienerberger CEO Heimo Scheuch says, "Last year, Wienerberger delivered the best result in the history of the company. Despite the volatile environment we are operating in, Wienerberger employees have acquired around 600,000 Wienerberger shares since the inception of the program. More than ever, we see how important the joint entrepreneurial contribution is for our environment – the world we live in. Our employees are a key factor of the company's extraordinary success. Wienerberger therefore wants to ensure that all employees, like all other shareholders, can benefit from the Group's long-term growth potential through our Employee Share Participation Program."

Wienerberger was among the first companies in Austria to offer its employees the opportunity to acquire shares in the company through the Employee Participation Foundation in charge of managing our Employee Participation Program. Given its great success, Wienerberger decided to continuously extend the program, which had been launched in 2019, to additional countries. In its fourth round, the program was opened for the first time to employees from Hungary, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. In accordance with the legal provisions in force, the Employee Participation Foundation of the Employee Participation Program holds the shares in trust for all participating employees and collectively exercises their voting rights. The dividends are distributed to the employees. The next round of the program will be launched in spring 2023.

Wienerberger Group

The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 671 million in 2021.