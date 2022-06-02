EQS-AFR: SunMirror AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: SunMirror AG / Release of Financial Reports/Announcement of change SunMirror AG: Release of a Financial report 02.06.2022 / 16:37 Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ This is an announcement of change. SunMirror AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://sunmirror.com/de/investor-relations-de/abschlusse/ Language: English Address: [2] https://sunmirror.com/investor-relations/financial-statements/ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.06.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch End of News EQS News Service 1367659 02.06.2022 References Visible links 1. https://sunmirror.com/de/investor-relations-de/abschlusse/ 2. https://sunmirror.com/investor-relations/financial-statements/