EQS-AGM: Fabasoft AG: Convocation of the Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Fabasoft AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting Fabasoft AG: Convocation of the Annual General Meeting 02.06.2022 / 10:19 Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ CONVOCATION of the Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG (commercial register no. 98699x) Security identification number 922985 ISIN AT0000785407 on Monday 4 July 2022, 10 a.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, Europaplatz 2, 4020 Linz Convening of the Annual General Meeting with the physical presence of the shareholders The 2nd COVID-19 Measures Act (BGBl. II No. 156/2022) came into force on 16 April 2022. Pursuant to the Act, an annual general meeting with physical presence, as a meeting of bodies of legal entities, is permissible. For this reason and in view of the positive development in Austria with regard to the COVID-19 health situation, the Management Board has decided to hold this year’s Annual General Meeting of Fabasoft AG as an Annual General Meeting with physical presence. Of course, the health of the shareholders is of top priority for Fabasoft. That is why organisational measures have been taken, in particular with regard to the rooms and hygiene. Additional rooms have been organised at the venue, for example, to enable an appropriate minimum distance. Depending on the situation, Fabasoft AG reserves the right to take additional safety measures in consultation with the authorities or even perhaps cancel the Annual General Meeting at short notice should the current situation change. Agenda: 1. Report of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board, presentation of the established annual financial statements, the management report, the corporate governance report, the consolidated financial statements and group management report for the fiscal year from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2022 (2021/2022) as well as the proposal regarding the appropriation of earnings. 2. Resolution regarding the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2021/2022 annual financial statements. 3. Resolution regarding the discharge of the members of the Managing Board for the fiscal year 2021/2022. 4. Resolution regarding the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021/2022. 5. Resolution regarding den remuneration report. 6. Resolution regarding the determination of the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2022/2023. 7. Report of the Managing Board regarding the purchase and utilisation of treasury shares pursuant to § 65 (3) AktG. 8. Elections to the Supervisory Board. 9. Election of the auditors of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2022/2023. 10. Resolution regarding the authorisation of the Managing Board to increase the share capital in compliance with § 169 AktG (authorised capital) with the option of excluding subscription rights and amending of the Articles of Association in § 4 and passing of a resolution authorising the Supervisory Board to make the amendments to the Articles of Association associated with the issue of shares from the authorised capital as well as revocation of the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 5 July 2021. 11. Resolution regarding the authorisation of the Managing Board to purchase treasury shares pursuant to § 65 (1) (4) AktG as well as revocation of the respective resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 5 July 2021. 12. Resolution regarding the authorisation of the Managing Board to purchase treasury shares pursuant to § 65 (1) (8) AktG as well as to redeem shares and the authorisation of the Supervisory Board to amend the Articles of Association associated with the redemption of shares as well as revocation of the respective resolution adopted at the Annual General Meeting on 5 July 2021. 13. Resolution regarding the authorisation of the Managing Board to also use and sell treasury shares in a way other than via the stock exchange or through public tender for any purpose permitted by law even under exclusion of the general subscription option of the shareholders (exclusion of subscription rights) as well as revocation of the respective resolution adopted in the Annual General Meeting on 5 July 2021. 14. Resolution regarding the amendment of the Articles of Association under item 7.4 concerning the presentation of the annual budget (estimate) by the end of every fiscal year. 15. Report of the Managing Board regarding the employee stock option models set up by the company. Documents for the Annual General Meeting: As preparation for the Annual General Meeting, the following documents will be available for the shareholders as of 13 June 2022 at the latest: - Annual report of the company; - Annual financial statements with management report; - Corporate governance report; - Consolidated financial statements with group management report; - Proposal regarding appropriation of profit; - Report of the Supervisory Board pursuant to § 96 AktG; - Report of the Managing Board pursuant to § 65 (3) AktG; each for the fiscal year 2021/2022, - Joint resolution proposals of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board to the agenda items 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 including the proposal for the appropriation of profit, the resolution proposals of the Supervisory Board to the agenda items 8 and 9 as well as the statement pursuant to § 87 (2) AktG regarding the persons proposed for election to the Supervisory Board concerning their specialist qualification, their professional and similar positions and that there are no circumstances, which could give rise to concerns of possible conflicts of interest; - Report of the Managing Board pursuant to § 65 (1b) AktG in conjunction with §§ 153 (4) and 170 (2) AktG; - Report of the Managing Board regarding agenda items 10 and 12; - Remuneration policy and remuneration report for the Managing Board and Supervisory Board; - Articles of Association with indication of the proposed amendments Each shareholder is entitled to view these documents, on the premises of the head office of the company at Honauerstraße 4, 4020 Linz, Austria during business hours. The documents listed above, the complete text of this convocation and forms for the granting and revocation of a power of attorney and all other publications of the company in connection with this Annual General Meeting will also be available free of charge on the website of the company [1] www.fabasoft.com (section Investor Relations, point Annual General Meeting, [2] www.fabasoft.com/agm) no later than 13 June 2022 and their publications are effected electronically insofar this is required by law pursuant to § 119 (9) Stock Exchange Act 2018. Participation of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting The right to participate in the Annual General Meeting and the exercising of voting rights and all other shareholder rights to be asserted during the Annual General Meeting depend on the ownership of shares on the record date, i.e. 24 June 2022 midnight UTC+2/CEST (local time Linz). Only those who are shareholders on this record date and who provide evidence of this fact to the company are entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting. Bearer shares held in a deposit Evidence of share ownership on the record date shall be provided by confirmation of the bank maintaining the deposit of the shareholder (safe custody receipt), provided said bank is headquartered in a member state of the EEA or the OECD. Shareholders who do not fulfil this condition, are requested to contact the company. Pursuant to the legal provisions (§10a AktG), the safe custody receipt must be issued in either German or English and must include the following disclosures: 1. Details of the issuing bank: Name (company) and address; 2. Details of the shares: Name (company) and address, date of birth in the case of natural persons, where applicable register and register number in the case of legal entities; 3. Information on the securities account number; or other designation; 4. Details of the shares: Number of shares and their designation or ISIN; 5. Specific information verifying that the safe custody receipt refers to the shareholding on 24 June 2022 at midnight UTC+2/CEST (local time Linz, Austria). Safe custody receipts must be received by the company not later than 29 June 2022, at midnight UTC+2/CEST (local time Linz, Austria) exclusively by one of the following communication methods: by email: anmeldung.fabasoft @ hauptversammlung.at (safe custody receipt as pdf attachment with qualified electronic signature pursuant to § 4 (1) SVG (Signature and Trust Services Act), immutable document) by mail/courier: Fabasoft AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel by SWIFT: GIBAATWGGMS – message type MT598 or MT599; please make sure to indicate the ISIN AT0000785407 in the text. Submission of the safe custody receipt also serves as registration of the shareholder for participation in the Annual General Meeting. The safe custody receipt can also be submitted in text form in advance by fax (+43 (0) 1 8900 500 50) or email to anmeldung.fabasoft @ hauptversammlung.at. However, it is imperative that the original of the safe custody receipt is submitted to the company by mail, courier, email with a qualified electronic signature or by SWIFT communication network in compliance with the above-mentioned statements. The banks are requested to submit the safe custody receipts together (in list form) if possible. Registration for the Annual General Meeting or submission of a safe custody receipt does not entail any limitations over the disposal of shares for shareholders; shareholders may therefore dispose freely over their shares after they have registered for the Annual General Meeting or submitted a safe custody receipt. Representation of shareholders in the Annual General Meeting Each shareholder entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting has the right to appoint a natural or legal entity to participate as a proxy. The proxy participates in the Annual General Meeting in the name of the shareholder and has the same rights as the shareholder whom he/she represents. Each power of attorney must indicate the proxy by name. The shareholder is not limited in the number or choice of the persons he/she appoints, however, the company itself or a member of the Managing Board or Supervisory Board may only exercise the right to vote as a proxy insofar the shareholder has given express instructions regarding the individual agenda items. After consultation with its bank maintaining the deposit, the shareholder may appoint said bank as the proxy. In this case it suffices for the bank to submit a statement that it has been granted power of attorney to the company in addition to the safe custody receipt by an approved communication method (see above), it is not necessary in this case that the power of attorney itself is submitted to the company. A granted power of attorney can be revoked by the shareholder. The revocation does not become effective until such time as it is received by the company. Statements regarding the appointment and revocation of powers of attorney may only submitted to the company via the following communication method in text form at the latest by 1 July 2022, 16:00 UTC+2/MESZ (local time Linz): by fax: +43 (0) 1 8900 500 50 by email: anmeldung.fabasoft @ hauptversammlung.at (statement as pdf attachment, immutable document) by mail/courier: Fabasoft AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel by SWIFT: GIBAATWGGMS – message type MT598 or MT599; please make sure to indicate the ISIN AT0000785407 in the text. Submission on the day of the Annual General Meeting is only permitted in person by means of presentation of the registration for the Annual General Meeting at the venue of the meeting. We recommend the use of the form for the granting or revoking of a power of attorney, which is available on the Internet at [3] www.fabasoft.com (section Investor Relations, point Annual General Meeting). As a special service, Mr Ewald Oberhammer M.A., Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Vienna, is available as an independent proxy for the exercising of voting rights subject to instruction at the Annual General Meeting. Direct contact is possible in the event of interest: by mail/courier to: Fabasoft AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Köppel 60, 8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel By fax: +43 (0) 1 8900 500 50 By email: oberhammer.fabasoft @ hauptversammlung.at The submissions are sent to HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, which assumes the trust for the processing for Mr Oberhammer M.A. The voting proxy will be present at the Annual General Meeting and also available via the email address during the Annual General Meeting. Please note that this email address, oberhammer.fabasoft @ hauptversammlung.at, serves solely for the availability of Mr Oberhammer M.A. also during the Annual General Meeting. Fabasoft AG shall bear the costs of the voting proxy. The shareholder shall bear all other costs, in particular his/her own bank fees for the safe custody receipt or postage expenses. Rights of shareholders in connection with the Annual General Meeting Shareholders who have individually or jointly held a 5 % of share capital for at least three months can request in writing that additional items be added to the agenda for this Annual General Meeting and be made public; such requests must be received by 13 June 2022 at the latest. Each such requested agenda item must be accompanied by a proposal for resolution including a statement of reasons. Shareholders who individually or jointly hold 1% of the share capital can propose resolutions with respect to each agenda item in text form by 23 June 2022 at the latest, whereby a statement of reason must be included, and can also request that these proposals with the names of the shareholders concerned be made available on the company’s website. The following must be observed with regard to the elections to the Supervisory Board (agenda item 8): For a proposal to the election of a Supervisory Board member, the declaration of the proposed person replaces the statement of reasons pursuant to § 87(2) AktG. With regard to the election of Supervisory Board members, the Annual General Meeting must take into account the criteria of § 87 (2a), in particular the professional and personal qualification of the members, the professionally balanced composition of the Supervisory Board, aspects of diversity and internationality and professional integrity. More extensive information regarding these rights, in particular how requests are to be submitted to the company and how the respectively required proof of share ownership must be submitted is available immediately on the Internet at [4] www.fabasoft.com (section Investor Relations, point Annual General Meeting). Each shareholder is also entitled to file a motion at the Annual General Meeting, which does not require prior publication. Exercising of this right requires proof of the right of participation. With regard to a shareholder request for the election of a Supervisory Board member it is imperative that a resolution proposal pursuant to § 110 AktG is submitted including a statement of reasons pursuant to § 87 (2) AktG (see above). Pursuant to § 118 AktG, each shareholder shall be provided with information on matters of the company upon request during the Annual General Meeting, to the extent such information is necessary to allow proper assessment of an item on the agenda. The duty to provide information also includes the legal and business relationships of the company to an affiliated company and the position of the group as well as the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. The information must adhere to the principles of a diligent and faithful account. This information may be refused (i) if based on a reasonable economic assessment, such information could cause material damage to the company or one of its affiliated companies, or (ii) if provision of such information would be a criminal offence or (iii) if it was available without interruption on the company’s website in the form of questions and answers at least 7 days prior to the start of the Annual General Meeting. Elections to the Supervisory Board: The company provides the following information regarding agenda item 8 (“Elections to the Supervisory Board”: Pursuant to § 8 of the Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board is composed of at least three and maximum six members elected by the Annual General Meeting. The Supervisory Board is currently composed of four members, who were elected by the Annual General Meeting. With FH-Prof. Univ.-Doz. DI Dr. Ingrid Schaumüller-Bichl a woman is represented in the Supervisory Board of Fabasoft AG. This therefore constitutes a 25% quota of women on the Supervisory Board of Fabasoft AG. Total number of shares and voting rights Pursuant to § 120 (2) (1) of the Stock Exchange Act 2018, Fabasoft AG hereby declares that the company has issued 11,000,000 bearer shares and that each share carries the right to one vote. At the time of the convocation of the Annual General Meeting the company holds no treasury shares. The total number of voting rights at the time of the convocation of the Annual General Meeting is therefore 11,000,000. Processing of personal data The processing of personal data for the preparation of the Annual General Meeting and during the meeting itself is carried out based on the European General Data Protection Regulation (Art 6 (1) (c)) and on the Austrian Data Protection Act. Fabasoft AG is legally obliged to hold the Annual General Meeting and to offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in the meeting and exercise their shareholder rights in compliance with the provisions of stock corporation law. The processing of the categories of personal data of shareholders and proxies listed below is imperative for fulfilling these obligations. Fabasoft AG processes in particular those personal data, which are necessary pursuant to § 10a (2) AktG, in order to enable shareholders to assert their rights during the Annual General Meeting. These include: name, address, date of birth, number of the voting card and where applicable the date of birth of the proxy. In addition the number of securities custody account, the number of shares and their designation are collected. This is necessary for issuing the voting card. Identity is verified at the admission control. The passport number, for example, is recorded in this context. All shareholders and their representatives in attendance, the members of the Managing Board and Supervisory Board, the notary and all other persons authorised to participate in the Annual General Meeting within the scope of their statutory right of participation are permitted to view the legally required list of participants (§ 117 AktG) and thus also see the personal data included in the list (e.g. name, place of residence, shareholding etc.). Fabasoft AG is legally obliged to submit personal shareholder data (especially the list of participants) to the commercial register as part of the notarial record (§ 120 AktG). The personal data are (on conclusion of the Annual General Meeting) deleted, insofar they are no longer required for fulfilment of the purpose of the storage and no other statutory retention obligations or exercise or defence of legal claims necessitate a longer period of storage thus preventing deletion. Fabasoft AG is the entity responsible for the processing. Fabasoft AG makes use of external service companies, such as notaries, lawyers and banks for the purpose of holding the Annual General Meeting. These only receive such personal data from Fabasoft AG which are required to carry out the contracted service, and process the data solely in accordance with the instructions of Fabasoft AG. Insofar this is legally required, Fabasoft AG has entered into data protection contracts with these service companies. Fabasoft has a data security team at its disposal that is dedicated to data protection issues (“Privacy Team”). The contact details for this privacy team are available at www.fabasoft.com/privacy. The privacy team can be contacted via privacy @ fabasoft.com. Please refer to the “Privacy policy for participants of the Fabasoft Annual General Meeting” for more detailed explanations on the collection of personal data within the scope of the Annual General Meeting. Its valid version is available on the Fabasoft website and will also be available free of charge during the Fabasoft Annual General Meeting together with the the general privacy policy of Fabasoft. Audio recordings An audio recording of the Annual General Meeting is made by the company for recording purposes. This audio recording shall be deleted one month after registration of the record in the commercial register. Shareholder, proxies or guests are not permitted to make audio and/or image recordings during the Annual General Meeting. Admission to the Annual General Meeting In order to facilitate smooth operation of the admission control, shareholders are requested to arrive in good time before the start of the Annual General Meeting. Voting cards are issued from 9 a.m. onwards. It is pointed out to shareholders and their proxies that, for the purpose of verifying identity, an official identification document with photograph (drivers licence, passport, ID card) must be submitted at the entrance to the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting including reports is held in German. It is possible solely for shareholders who do not speak German to be accompanied by an interpreter at the shareholder’s own cost, subject to timely advance notice 10 days before the Annual General Meeting. 