EQS-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25.05.2022 / 16:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Dietmar │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Reindl │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌───────────────┐ │ IMMOFINANZ AG │ └───────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A21KS2 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌──────────┐ │ Disposal │ └──────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────────┤ │ 23.00 EUR │ 7515.00 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 23.00 EUR │ 7515 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 25/05/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 25.05.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 75415 25.05.2022