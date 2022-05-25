Alle
EQS-AFR: EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports EVN AG: Release of a Financial report 25.05.2022 / 07:30 Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ EVN AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.evn.at/publikationen Language: English Address: [2] https://www.evn.at/publications ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 25.05.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: EVN AG EVN Platz 2344 Maria Enzersdorf Austria Internet: www.evn.at   End of News EQS News Service 1359823  25.05.2022  References Visible links 1. https://www.evn.at/publikationen 2. https://www.evn.at/publications

  EVN AG

