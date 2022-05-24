EQS-News: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

EQS-News: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Key word(s): Dividend/AGM/EGM UNIQA Insurance Group AG: DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT 24.05.2022 / 07:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Unofficial translation from the German language – only the German language version is legally binding DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT The 23rd Annual General Meeting of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (FN 92933 t, Commercial Court of Vienna) held on May 23, 2022 approved a dividend payment of 55 cents per dividend entitled share for the financial year 2021. Dividend payment will be made on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (value date to the custodian bank). Dividend payment will be made through credit of the custodian bank. Raiffeisen Bank International AG will be the principal paying agent. Dividend payments by the principal paying agent will be made exclusively less 27,5% withholding tax. Shares of UNIQA Insurance Group AG (ISIN AT0000821103) are traded ex-dividend 2021 on the Vienna Stock Exchange from Thursday, June 2, 2022. Record date is on Friday, June 3, 2022. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 24.05.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG Untere Donaustraße 21 1029 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 1 211 75-0 E-mail: investor.relations @ uniqa.at Internet: www.uniqagroup.com ISIN: AT0000821103 WKN: 928900 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)