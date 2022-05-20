EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM Supervisory Board plans to elect Dr Margarete Haase as Chairwoman of Supervisory Board to succeed retiring Chairman Hans Joerg Kaltenbrunner

ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM Supervisory Board plans to elect Dr Margarete Haase as Chairwoman of Supervisory Board to succeed retiring Chairman Hans Joerg Kaltenbrunner 20-May-2022 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange ------------------------------ ams OSRAM Supervisory Board plans to elect Dr Margarete Haase as Chairwoman of Supervisory Board to succeed retiring Chairman Hans Joerg Kaltenbrunner Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (20 May 2022) -- [1]ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that the Supervisory Board plans to elect Dr Margarete Haase as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board to succeed retiring Chairman Hans Joerg Kaltenbrunner after the upcoming Annual General Meeting of ams-OSRAM AG on 24 June 2022. After serving nine years as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and 21 years in various positions for the company, the current Chairman, Hans Joerg Kaltenbrunner, will retire from the Supervisory Board at the end of his term on 24 June 2022. The Supervisory Board plans to elect Dr Margarete Haase as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board to succeed Hans Joerg Kaltenbrunner. Dr Margarete Haase has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2021 and commands extensive experience having served in top management and Supervisory Board positions at several large multinational companies with complex value chain, production, and sales structures. Besides her broad management and finance expertise, Dr Margarete Haase will also continue to contribute her deep knowledge on corporate governance and sustainability. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board would like to thank Hans Joerg Kaltenbrunner already today for the successful collaboration and his longstanding service as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The invitation and resolution proposals for the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2022 have been published today and are available on the company website at [2]ams-osram.com/general-meeting. ### About ams OSRAM The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life. With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment. Our around 24,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). Find out more about us on [3] https://ams-osram.com ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. 