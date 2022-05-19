EQS-AFR: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Release of a Financial report

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Interim report Q1
Language: German
Address: https://www.sbo.at/letters
Language: English
Address: https://www.sbo.at/letters

19.05.2022

Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG
Hauptstrasse 2
2630 Ternitz
Austria
Internet: http://www.sbo.at