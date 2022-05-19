EQS-AFR: Flughafen Wien AG: Release of a Financial report

Alle
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Flughafen Wien AG / Release of Financial Reports Flughafen Wien AG: Release of a Financial report 19.05.2022 / 08:00 Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Flughafen Wien AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Interim report Q1 Language: German Address: [1] https://www.viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations/publikationen_und_berichte Language: English Address: [2] https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_reports ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 19.05.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Flughafen Wien AG Postfach 1 1300 Wien-Flughafen Austria Internet: http://www.viennaairport.com   End of News EQS News Service 1356163  19.05.2022  References Visible links 1. https://www.viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations/publikationen_und_berichte 2. https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_reports

