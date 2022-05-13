EQS-AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen Language: English Address: [2] https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications Remarks: The (ESEF) annual financial report of Lenzing AG published on March 10, 2022 has been corrected due to a missing report part. The now corrected version of the (ESEF) annual financial report has been supplemented by the management report of the individual financial statements and replaces the version of the (ESEF) annual financial report published on March 10, 2022. The individual financial statements of Lenzing AG were correctly published as a separate report on March 10, 2022.