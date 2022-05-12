EQS-Adhoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S Management Board proposes the distribution of a dividend of € 0.90 per share for the financial year 2021/22

EQS-Ad-hoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Dividend AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S Management Board proposes the distribution of a dividend of € 0.90 per share for the financial year 2021/22 12-May-2022 / 10:47 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AT&S Management Board proposes the distribution of a dividend of € 0.90 per share for the financial year 2021/22 Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR Leoben – The Management Board of AT&S decided today, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of € 0.78 per share (PY: € 0.39 per share) for the financial year 2021/22 and, due to the positive business development, a special dividend of € 0.12 per share to the 28^th Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2022. The annual results for the financial year 2021/22 will be published on May 17, 2022 and the Annual Report on June 9, 2022. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a globally leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Kulim, Malaysia. The company employs roughly 13,000 people. For further information please visit www.ats.net Press contact: Gerald Reischl, Director Communications & Public Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; g.reischl @ ats.net Investor Relations contact: Philipp Gebhardt, Director Investor Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; p.gebhardt @ ats.net AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben / Austria www.ats.net