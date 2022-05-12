Alle
EQS-AFR: VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial Reports VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report 12.05.2022 / 08:19 Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Interim report Q1 Language: German Address: [1] https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/de/2022/verbund-zwischenbericht-q1-2022-deutsch.ashx Language: English Address: [2] https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/en/2022/verbund-interim-report-q1-2022-englisch.ashx ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 12.05.2022 ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VERBUND AG Am Hof 6A 1010 Wien Austria Internet: www.verbund.com   End of News EQS News Service 1350367  12.05.2022  References Visible links 1. https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/de/2022/verbund-zwischenbericht-q1-2022-deutsch.ashx 2. https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/en/2022/verbund-interim-report-q1-2022-englisch.ashx

