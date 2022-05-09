EQS-DD: Andritz AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 09.05.2022 / 19:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬──────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ First name: │ Wolfgang │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Leitner │ └───────────────┴──────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────┐ │ Andritz AG │ └────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌──────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Derivative │ ├──────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Description: │ Call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG │ │ │ shares as underlying │ └──────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Acquisition of a cash-settled call option / Tenor: up to 2 years / │ │ Exercise terms: weekly / Average exercise price of the options: € │ │ 19.5644 / Average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating │ │ the Options: € 39.1288 / The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG │ │ on the basis of these agreements is excluded. │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌─────────────┬─────────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├─────────────┼─────────────────┤ │ 20.0828 EUR │ 92489.000 Units │ └─────────────┴─────────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 20.0828 EUR │ 92489.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 05/05/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 09.05.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Internet: www.andritz.com End of News EQS News Service 74789 09.05.2022