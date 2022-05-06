EQS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 06.05.2022 / 13:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ First name: │ Johann │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Strobl │ └───────────────┴────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────────────────────┐ │ Raiffeisen Bank International AG │ └──────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000606306 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 11.68 EUR │ 395 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 11.68 EUR │ 520 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 11.68 EUR │ 423 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 11.69 EUR │ 500 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 11.69 EUR │ 591 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 11.70 EUR │ 2000 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 11.70 EUR │ 2600 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 11.70 EUR │ 1303 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 11.70 EUR │ 1304 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 11.70 EUR │ 364 Units │ └───────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 11.6962 EUR │ 10000.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 05/05/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬──────────────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange (XVIE) │ ├───────┼──────────────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴──────────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 06.05.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 A-1030 Vienna Austria Internet: www.rbinternational.com End of News EQS News Service 74711 06.05.2022