EQS-PVR: Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 04.05.2022 / 14:48 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Overview 1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 2. Reason for the notification: a. Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation: a. Name: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. b. City: Wilmington c. Country: United States of America (USA) 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.04.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 6,62 % 0,35 % 6,97 % 26 550 000 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000644505 1 758 103 6,62 % SUBTOTAL A 1 758 103 6,62 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised Securities Open N/A 63 661 0,24 % Lending SUBTOTAL B.1 63 661 0,24 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights Swap 06/04/2032 N/A Cash 29 808 0,11 % SUBTOTAL B.2 29 808 0,11 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 2 Goldman Sachs 1 (UK) L.L.C. 3 Goldman Sachs 2 Group UK Limited 4 Goldman Sachs 3 0,01 % 0,29 % 0,30 % International 5 Goldman Sachs & 1 0,00 % 0,06 % 0,06 % Co. LLC 6 GSAM Holdings LLC 1 Goldman Sachs 7 Asset Management, 6 0,01 % 0,00 % 0,01 % L.P. 8 Goldman Sachs 1 Bank USA 9 Goldman Sachs 8 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % Bank Europe SE 10 NNIP Holdings LLC 6 11 NNIP UK Holdings 10 I Ltd 12 NNIP Holdings II 11 Ltd NNIP Holdings I 13 B.V. / NNIP 12 Holdings II B.V. NN Investment 14 Partners Holdings 13 6,60 % 0,00 % 6,60 % N.V. 9. In case of proxy voting a. Date of general meeting: - b. Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights 10. Other comments: This notification is being made because The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (¿GS Group¿) has acquired 100% ownership of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. (¿NNIP¿) and hence it is now the indirect owner of positions held previously by NNIP. NNIP is not the owner of the 6.60% shares disclosed above, but executes the voting rights of these shares. This notification corrects the last notification sent on 12/04/2022. Receipt of participation notification on 04.05.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 04.05.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Internet: www.lenzing.com End of News EQS News Service 1343661 04.05.2022