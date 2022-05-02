EQS-PVR: Fabasoft AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Fabasoft AG Fabasoft AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 02.05.2022 / 18:15 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Henley-on-Thames, 29.4.2022 Overview O Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Fabasoft AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Invesco Ltd. City: Hamilton Country: Bermuda 4. Name of shareholder(s): AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.4.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in number of attached to financial/other % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 5,63 % 0,00 % 5,63 % 11 000 000 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 4,22 % 0,00 % 4,22 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000785407 619 311 5,63 % SUBTOTAL A 619 311 5,63 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: O Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares Financial/other Total No. Name controlled held instruments held of by No. directly directly (%) both (%) (%) 1 Invesco Ltd. 2 Invesco Holding 1 Company Limited 3 Invesco Holding 2 Company (US), Inc. Oppenheimer 4 Acquisition 3 Corporation 5 OppenheimerFunds, 4 Inc. 6 Invesco Group 5 Services, Inc. 7 Invesco Advisers, 6 5,63 % 5,63 % Inc. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: - Henley-on-Thames am 29.4.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.05.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Fabasoft AG Honauerstraße 4 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.fabasoft.com Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf End of News EQS News Service 1341433 02.05.2022