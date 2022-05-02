EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of the Fluence horticulture lighting systems business to Signify

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of the Fluence horticulture lighting systems business to Signify 02.05.2022 / 17:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ ams OSRAM announces the closing of the sale of the Fluence horticulture lighting systems business to Signify Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (2 May 2022) -- [1]ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces the closing of the sale of the Fluence horticulture lighting systems business to Signify (EURONEXT: LIGHT). Fluence is a leading global provider of energy-efficient LED lighting system solutions for the horticultural industry and a pioneer in creating white light that mimics the spectrum of sunlight. As an industry leader in horticulture LED for professional top lighting, inter lighting and vertical farming applications, ams OSRAM will continue to provide advanced LED solutions for horticulture lighting and will remain a strategic supplier to Signify for horticulture applications. ams OSRAM has a broad portfolio of red, blue and white LEDs and is an innovation leader in the red LED technology space, offering outstanding efficiency values within an industry-leading portfolio. The High and Mid Power LED families include all important wavelengths for plant growth with 660 nm (hyper red), 450 nm (deep blue) and 730 nm (far red) in three different radiation angles 80 , 120 and 150 to support finding the ideal lighting for all types of plants. ams OSRAM offers vertical integrated LED technologies from epitaxy to chip design and package, providing guaranteed performance and excellent efficacy. ams OSRAM's LED products were implemented in greenhouses and vertical farms in China, the U.S., Italy and Germany and are expanding to new projects across the world. For more information on ams OSRAM please visit our website at [2]ams-osram.com. About ams OSRAM The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life. With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment. Our around 24,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). Find out more about us on [3] https://ams-osram.com ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Join ams OSRAM social media channels: [4]>Twitter [5]>LinkedIn [6]>Facebook [7]>YouTube ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.05.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: ams-OSRAM AG Tobelbader Straße 30 8141 Premstaetten Austria Phone: +43 3136 500-0 E-mail: investor @ ams-osram.com Internet: https://ams-osram.com/ ISIN: AT0000A18XM4 WKN: A118Z8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF)) EQS News ID: 1341183 End of News EQS News Service 1341183 02.05.2022