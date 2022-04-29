EQS-AFR: Josef Manner & Comp. AG: Release of a Financial report

Josef Manner & Comp. AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://josef.manner.com/sites/default/files/2022-04/Gesch%C3%A4ftsbericht%202021.pdf ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.04.2022 ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Josef Manner & Comp. AG Wilhelminenstraße 6 1170 Vienna Austria Internet: josef.manner.com