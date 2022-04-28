EQS-AFR: Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen.: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen. / Release of Financial Reports Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen.: Release of a Financial report 28.04.2022 / 20:04 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen. hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.volksbank-vorarlberg.at/berichte ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.04.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen. Ringstraße 27 6830 Rankweil Austria Internet: www.volksbank-vorarlberg.at End of News EQS News Service 1337209 28.04.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.volksbank-vorarlberg.at/berichte