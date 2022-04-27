EQS-Adhoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Publication of annual results and annual financial report postponed to April 29

EQS-Ad-hoc: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Annual Results Petro Welt Technologies AG: Publication of annual results and annual financial report postponed to April 29 27-Apr-2022 / 22:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Vienna, April 27, 2022 Petro Welt Technologies AG (PeWeTe) has postponed the publication of its annual financial report and its results for the 2021 financial year, scheduled for today, by two days for technical reasons. The new publication date is April 29, 2022. About Petro Welt Technologies AG Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations. Contact Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends) Investor Relations T: +43 1 503 2 503-29 huber @ mhfriends.at ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG Kärntner Ring 11-13 1010 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 1 535 23 20-0 Fax: +43 1 535 23 20-20 E-mail: ir @ pewete.com Internet: www.pewete.com ISIN: AT0000A00Y78 WKN: A0JKWU Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1337573 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1337573 27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST