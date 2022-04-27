Alle
EQS-AFR: Maschinenfabrik HEID AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Maschinenfabrik HEID AG / Release of Financial Reports Maschinenfabrik HEID AG: Release of a Financial report 27.04.2022 / 16:30 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Maschinenfabrik HEID AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] http://www.heid.info/jahresberichte.htm ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27.04.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Maschinenfabrik HEID AG HEID-Werkstrasse 13 2000 Stockerau Austria Internet: http://heid.info/   End of News EQS News Service 1337327  27.04.2022  References Visible links 1. http://www.heid.info/jahresberichte.htm

  • Maschinenfabrik HEID AG

