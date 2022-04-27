EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.50 per share for 2021

EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend Semperit AG Holding: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.50 per share for 2021 27.04.2022 / 15:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Vienna/Austria, 27 April, 2022 - At the 133rd Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding, the Executive Board's proposal to pay a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share to shareholders for 2021 was approved. Herbert Ortner was re-elected as a member of the Supervisory Board. Stephan Büttner was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board. He has held Executive Board mandates in the Agrana Group since 2014 and will bring comprehensive know-how from various functions in leading industrial companies to Semperit's Supervisory Board. Resolutions were passed on all other items on the agenda in accordance with the resolutions proposed. At the constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, which took place after the Annual General Meeting, Herbert Ortner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Dr Stefan Fida, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, were confirmed in their functions. For inquiries: Monika Riedel Director Group Brand Management, Corporate Spokesperson +43 676 8715 8620 [1]monika.riedel @ semperitgroup.com Judit Helenyi Director Investor Relations +43 676 8715 8310 [2]judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com [3] www.semperitgroup.com [4] www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag About Semperit The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group that develops and produces highly specialised polymer products for the industrial and medical sectors, selling them in over 100 countries around the world: hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, products for railway superstructures, and examination and surgical gloves. Founded in 1824, this long-standing Austrian company has its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The Semperit Group employs around 7,000 people worldwide, including some 3,800 in Asia and approximately 900 in Austria (Vienna and production site Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The Group has 15 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In 2021, the Group generated revenue of EUR 1,182.2 million and an EBITDA of EUR 361.8 million. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27.04.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Semperit AG Holding Am Belvedere 10 1100 Wien Austria Phone: +43 1 79 777-310 Fax: +43 1 79 777-602 E-mail: judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com Internet: www.semperitgroup.com ISIN: AT0000785555 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1337249 End of News EQS News Service 1337249 27.04.2022 References Visible links 1. monika.riedel @ semperitgroup.com 2. judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com 3. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f95eb95a9cb390fdbe70728a831e3584&application_id=1337249&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1d0be88a25595ba48a3754775b0ada37&application_id=1337249&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news