EQS-AFR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports/Announcement of change IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report 27.04.2022 / 14:53 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ This is an announcement of change. IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Jahresfinanzbericht_2021_(ESEF)_final.zip Language: English Address: [2] https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Annual_Financial_Report_2021_(ESEF)_final.zip Remarks: The presentation of the ESEF annual financial report of IMMOFINANZ AG which was published on 21 April 2022 has been corrected due to a formal error in the design of the ESEF report package. This - corrected - version of the ESEF report package replaces the version published on 21 April 2022. The ESEF report package includes a version of the annual financial report in xHTML format as a file which reproduces the content of the annual financial report in a form that can be accessed by readers without the assistance of further programs. The version of the annual financial report remains unchanged and is not affected by the correction. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27.04.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1337203 27.04.2022 References Visible links 1. https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Jahresfinanzbericht_2021_(ESEF)_final.zip 2. https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Annual_Financial_Report_2021_(ESEF)_final.zip