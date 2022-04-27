EQS-News: Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger not affected by Russian gas supply stop

EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Wienerberger AG: Wienerberger not affected by Russian gas supply stop 27.04.2022 / 12:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Production in Bulgaria and Poland continues unabated Vienna, April 27, 2022 - Despite the Russian gas supply freeze in Bulgaria and Poland, production at Wienerberger is currently continuing unabated at all European plants. Wienerberger is well prepared for this situation thanks to a forward-looking energy procurement policy, has already purchased around 90% of the gas required this year, has contingency plans in place in the respective countries and is in contact with governments and local planning authorities. Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 215 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 671 million in 2021. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com