EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Postponement of the publication of the audited financial statements

Wolford AG postpones the publication of the audited annual financial statements as of December 31, 2021 and the audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021. The auditor has informed that the planned date cannot be met due to not receiving audit documents in time. The audit procedures will be finalized as soon as possible. The audited annual financial statements and the audited consolidated financial statements are to be published no later than May 25, 2022. The financial calendar will be adjusted.