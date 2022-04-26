EQS-AFR: Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH / Release of Financial Reports Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH: Release of a Financial report 26.04.2022 / 14:58 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: https://issuerinfo.oekb.at/startpage.html

26.04.2022

Language: English Company: Telekom Finanzmanagement GmbH Lassalleestraße 9 1020 Vienna Austria End of News EQS News Service 1335767 26.04.2022