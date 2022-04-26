EQS-AFR: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Release of Financial Reports Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Release of a Financial report 26.04.2022 / 08:58 Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Interim report Q1 Language: German Address: [1] https://www.mm.group/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Investoren/Berichte/2022/Q1_2022_Quartalsbericht_de_Online.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://www.mm.group/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Investoren/Berichte/2022/Q1_2022_Quartalsbericht_en_Online.pdf ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 26.04.2022 ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Brahmsplatz 6 1040 Wien Austria Internet: www.mm.group End of News EQS News Service 1334973 26.04.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.mm.group/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Investoren/Berichte/2022/Q1_2022_Quartalsbericht_de_Online.pdf 2. https://www.mm.group/fileadmin/user_upload/Media_Library_MMAG/Fuer_Investoren/Berichte/2022/Q1_2022_Quartalsbericht_en_Online.pdf