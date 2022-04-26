EQS-AFR: Raiffeisen Landesbank Vorarlberg mit Revisionsverband eGen: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Raiffeisen Landesbank Vorarlberg mit Revisionsverband eGen / Release of Financial Reports Raiffeisen Landesbank Vorarlberg mit Revisionsverband eGen: Release of a Financial report 26.04.2022 / 08:36 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Raiffeisen Landesbank Vorarlberg mit Revisionsverband eGen hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.rlbv.at/geschaeftszahlen ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 26.04.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Raiffeisen Landesbank Vorarlberg mit Revisionsverband eGen Rheinstraße 11 6900 Bregenz Austria Internet: www.rlbv.at End of News EQS News Service 1334959 26.04.2022 References Visible links 1. https://www.rlbv.at/geschaeftszahlen