EQS-AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 75th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 25, 2022

TOP 2 Resolution to approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2021 annual financial statements 290,441,571 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 290,441,571 total number of valid votes submitted 83.60 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 290,351,281 FOR-Votes (=99.97 %) 90,290 AGAINST-Votes (=0.03 %) TOP 3 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2021 290,368,081 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 290,368,081 total number of valid votes submitted 83.58 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 290,303,288 FOR-Votes (=99.98 %) 64,793 AGAINST-Votes (=0.02 %) TOP 4 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2021 290,368,029 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 290,368,029 total number of valid votes submitted 83.58 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 284,052,779 FOR-Votes (=97.83 %) 6,315,250 AGAINST-Votes (=2.17 %) TOP 5 Appointment of the auditor and the Group auditor for financial year 2022 290,413,745 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 290,413,745 total number of valid votes submitted 83.59 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 288,489,843 FOR-Votes (=99.34 %) 1,923,902 AGAINST-Votes (=0.66 %) TOP 6 Resolution to approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2021 290,398,616 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 290,398,616 total number of valid votes submitted 83.59 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 271,259,088 FOR-Votes (=93.41 %) 19,139,528 AGAINST-Votes (=6.59 %) TOP 7a Elections to the Supervisory Board - Election of Dr. Edith Hlawati 290,349,014 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 290,349,014 total number of valid votes submitted 83.57 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 290,017,251 FOR-Votes (=99.89 %) 331,763 AGAINST-Votes (=0.11 %) TOP 7b Elections to the Supervisory Board - Election of Prof. Dr. Barbara Praetorius 290,440,111 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 290,440,111 total number of valid votes submitted 83.60 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 289,687,712 FOR-Votes (=99.74 %) 752,399 AGAINST-Votes (=0.26 %) TOP 7c Elections to the Supervisory Board - Election of Dipl. Ing. Robert Stajic 290,412,340 shares for which valid votes have been submitted: 290,412,340 total number of valid votes submitted 83.59 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes 290,245,551 FOR-Votes (=99.94 %) 166,789 AGAINST-Votes (=0.06 %) 25.04.2022