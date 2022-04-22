EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ: Radka Doehring appointed as a member of the Executive Board

EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate IMMOFINANZ: Radka Doehring appointed as a member of the Executive Board 22.04.2022 / 07:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ IMMOFINANZ: Radka Doehring appointed as a member of the Executive Board IMMOFINANZ AG announces that the Supervisory Board has appointed Radka Doehring as a member of the Executive Board as of 1st May 2022 for three years. "With Radka Doehring, we are gaining a first-class manager who has extensive experience in finance, transformation processes, digitalisation and management. She is a great addition to our Executive Board team with her knowledge and many years of international experience. We trust that this team is now optimally positioned to continue IMMOFINANZ's success course", commented Miroslava Greštiaková, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ. Radka Doehring (56) is an experienced manager with impressive international expertise. In her over 25-year career, she has held various management positions in the corporate as well as the public sector. She recently served for over nine years as Finance Director responsible for finance, property management and licence fee departments at RTVS, the public broadcasting company in Slovakia. She previously held leading positions with the CPI Property Group and the listed Central European Media Enterprises. This chartered accountant, who studied in the USA and the UK, speaks several languages. "I am very excited and thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ. I am looking forward to meeting the employees and helping the teams to continue serving the customers in the best possible way", says Radka Doehring. The Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ will consist of Radka Doehring, Dietmar Reindl and Stefan Schönauer as of 1st May 2022. On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. With the new On Top Living brand, IMMOFINANZ is expanding into sustainable and affordable living. The real estate portfolio has a value of approximately EUR 5.2 billion and covers more than 220 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: [1] https://www.immofinanz.com For additional information contact: Bettina Schragl Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290 M +43 (0)699 1685 7290 [2]communications @ immofinanz.com [3]investor @ immofinanz.com 1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria www.immofinanz.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 22.04.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290 Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290 E-mail: investor @ immofinanz.com Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 WKN: A2JN9W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1332611 End of News EQS News Service 1332611 22.04.2022 References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0ed29e50f589c1b82eceada4cab90825&application_id=1332611&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. communications @ immofinanz.com 3. investor @ immofinanz.com