EQS-AFR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report 21.04.2022 / 09:38 Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Jahresfinanzbericht_2021_(ESEF).zip Language: English Address: [2] https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Annual_Financial_Report_2021_(ESEF).zip ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 21.04.2022 ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1331725 21.04.2022 References Visible links 1. https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Jahresfinanzbericht_2021_(ESEF).zip 2. https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/Annual_Financial_Report_2021_(ESEF).zip