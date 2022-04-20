EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Tap Notes Admission to Listing and Trading

EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Tap Notes Admission to Listing and Trading 20.04.2022 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc Admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 20 April 2022 Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex") 20 April 2022 Travelex announces admission of additional debt securities to listing and trading on the Vienna MTF Travelex is pleased to announce that the additional new money notes which were issued as part of the £35 million fundraising that concluded on 19 April 2022 (the "Additional New Money Notes") were admitted to trading on the Vienna MTF (as operated by the Vienna Stock Exchange) on 15 April 2022. The Additional New Money Notes have a face value amount of approximately £37 million. The Additional New Money Notes have the same terms and conditions and ISIN (XS2248458049) as the existing new money notes. Enquiries: Travelex For investor related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale @ travelex.com For other enquiries: Press @ travelex.com -END- This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [1]rns @ lseg.com or visit [2] www.rns.com. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 20.04.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc 8 Sackville Street W1S 3DG London United Kingdom Phone: +44(0)7584336458 E-mail: Victoria.benis-lonsdale @ travelex.com Internet: https://www.travelex-corporate.com/ ISIN: XS2248458049, XS2248456936 WKN: A284QJ Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 1330471 End of News EQS News Service 1330471 20.04.2022 References Visible links 1. rns @ lseg.com 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=045b54e0f10227971bc659c2b6137e6c&application_id=1330471&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news