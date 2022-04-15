EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 15.04.2022 / 11:00 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 14.4.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Impax Asset Management Group plc City: London Country: UK 4. Name of shareholder(s): BNP Paribas Aqua (Lux) BNP Paribas Aqua (France) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 13.4.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total Total number rights through of both of voting attached to financial/other in % rights of shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + (7.A + issuer 7.B.2) 7.B) Resulting situation 5,03 % 0,00 % 5,03 % 115 187 982 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of 4,35 % 4,35 % previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 5 793 248 5,03 % SUBTOTAL A 5 793 248 5,03 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) Impax Asset 1 Management Group plc Impax Asset 2 Management 1 5,03 % 5,03 % Limited 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Impax Asset Management Group plc is the parent entity of Impax Asset Management Limited and does not control any of the shares. Impax Asset Management Limited is an investment manager with delegated voting rights on behalf of managed portfolios. The shares detailed above are managed by Impax Asset Management Limited on behalf of underlying clients whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment managers. London am 14.4.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 15.04.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1328859 15.04.2022