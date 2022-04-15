EQS-News: ANDRITZ: Statement on Russia

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Statement ANDRITZ: Statement on Russia 15.04.2022 / 09:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ GRAZ, APRIL 15, 2022. International technology group ANDRITZ condemns the invasion in Ukraine that has resulted in devastation of infrastructure and loss of human life and is voicing and lending support to the Ukrainian people. Against the background of the continuing acts of war in Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed, ANDRITZ has suspended all its new business in Russia for the time being. - End - PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD Press release is available for download at [1]andritz.com/news. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Corporate Communications [2]michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com andritz.com ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas - Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership, global presence and sustainability are the cornerstones of the group's strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 26,800 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 15.04.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0 Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415 E-mail: welcome @ andritz.com Internet: www.andritz.com ISIN: AT0000730007 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1329153 End of News EQS News Service 1329153 15.04.2022 References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=57407ee1650489e3df184cb5bc316bcf&application_id=1329153&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. michael.buchbauer @ andritz.com