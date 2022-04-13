EQS-PVR: SunMirror AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SunMirror AG 13.04.2022 / 15:43 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Mosta, Malta, 8.4.2022 Overview Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: SunMirror AG 2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Pierre Maliczak 4. Name of shareholder(s): Paragon SICAV plc - First Mover Fund 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 31.3.2022 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through both in % number of attached to financial/other (7.A + voting shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B) rights of 7.B.2) issuer Resulting situation 3,70 % 0,00 % 3,70 % 2 343 221 on the date on w hich threshold w as crossed / reached Position of previous 4,25 % 0,00 % 4,25 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) 2018) 2018) 2018) CH0396131929 86 699 3,70 % SUBTOTAL A 86 699 3,70 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting rights % of instrument Period that may be acquired if voting the rights instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Cash Number of % of instrument Date Period Settlement voting voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. / Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly Shares held Financial/other Total controlled by directly instruments of both No. (%) held directly (%) (%) 1 Pierre 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % Maliczak 2 Paragon SICAV 1 3,70 % 0,00 % 3,70 % plc - First Mover Fund 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: Fall in voting rights in SunMirror AG following the exercise of convertible securities and a share capital increase from authorised capital. Mosta, Malta am 8.4.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13.04.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: SunMirror AG Steinhauserstrasse 74 6300 Zug Switzerland Internet: https://www.sunmirror.ch End of News EQS News Service 1327593 13.04.2022