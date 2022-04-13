EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

13.04.2022 / 15:02 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌──────────────────────┬──────────────┐ │ Name and legal form: │ QINO JB Ltd. │ └──────────────────────┴──────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Josef │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Blazicek │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────┐ │ PIERER Mobility AG │ └────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000KTMI02 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌──────────┐ │ Disposal │ └──────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬─────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼─────────────┤ │ 82.80 EUR │ 10000 Units │ └───────────┴─────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 82.80 EUR │ 10000 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 12/04/2022; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13.04.2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S End of News EQS News Service 74299 13.04.2022